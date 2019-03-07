Cleveland Indians Announce New All-Star Week PLAY BALL Park For Fans

The Cleveland Indians have announced plans for a new All-Star event, the PLAY BALL Park. It is a playable baseball festival that includes batting cages, pitching tunnels, demos, drills, zip line, concert stage, food trucks and more.

The park will be in Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Week from July 5 through July 9 inside and outside the Huntington Convention Center.

The indoor areas will be ticketed but the outdoor areas will be free of charge. Adult tickets cost $25, while children’s and senior citizen’s tickets cost $18. For a limited time only, fans can purchase specially discounted tickets for $10 by redeeming the promo code PBPD between 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 7 – 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9.