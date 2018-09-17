Cleveland Indians Celebrate Clinched Division With Epic Locker Room Party

Back to back division titles!

September 17, 2018
It's not all doom and gloom in Cleveland sports right now. Although we are still in a little bit of shock over the Browns unthinkable loss yesterday, we do have some light at the end of the tunnel! Maybe not for the Browns, but our beloved Cleveland Indians are on to big things! After Saturday's victory against the Detroit Tigers, the Cleveland Indians clinched the American League division.

Then, the celebration ensued. Champagne showers. Dancing and singing. Kind of jealous that we weren't there.

 

 

Cleveland Indians
AL Central