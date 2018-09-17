Cleveland Indians Celebrate Clinched Division With Epic Locker Room Party
Back to back division titles!
It's not all doom and gloom in Cleveland sports right now. Although we are still in a little bit of shock over the Browns unthinkable loss yesterday, we do have some light at the end of the tunnel! Maybe not for the Browns, but our beloved Cleveland Indians are on to big things! After Saturday's victory against the Detroit Tigers, the Cleveland Indians clinched the American League division.
Back-to-back-to-back division titles.— MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2018
Roll. Tribe. #CLINCHED pic.twitter.com/D0JN1t3kfL
Then, the celebration ensued. Champagne showers. Dancing and singing. Kind of jealous that we weren't there.
How we do it in Cleveland! --#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/sW4SbXqJ3J— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 15, 2018
#RollTribe ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/XhI2Kp4TLb— Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) September 15, 2018
Three of the the older tenured members of the Tribe— Yan Gomes, Michael Brantley and Jason Kipnis— shared a moment of reflection in the clubhouse during the celebration. #Indians pic.twitter.com/QJbDzpb2qf— Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) September 15, 2018
CLINCHED.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/AtMTjWiYS7— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 16, 2018