Mark Your Calendars... Indians Home Opener March 26th!

It's always nice to have something to look forward to, right?

Opening Day is pretty much a national holiday here in Cleveland, so mark your calendars for Thursday, March 26th because the Indians will be back!

The Indians will be hosting the Detroit Tigers to start the season.

On the same day, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be in town to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And while we are looking forward to the future, it's important to remember that the Tribe are currently in first place in the AL Central.