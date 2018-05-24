Cleveland Loses Out On NFL Draft

By Paul Laux

In a sad announcement, Cleveland has lost its bid on having the NFL draft. The draft ended up going to Nashville, which was a hard competitor from the beginning.

“When we entered the 2019/2020 NFL Draft process, we knew all of the cities would submit competitive bids. The Titans and Nashville will represent the NFL well next year, and we are excited to continue our discussions with the league on Northeast Ohio being an exceptional site for the 2020 NFL Draft, along with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Pro Football Hall of Fame,” a Browns spokesperson said.

Cleveland/Canton lost out to Nashville to host the 2019 NFL Draft. Why, oh why? The draft is kind of our thing after all. Cleveland/Canton are in the mix for 2020 but why weren’t we chosen now instead of Nashville?

So while both Cleveland and Canton were passed on the past two years, there still is a very good chance the draft will be making its way to the north coast in 2020.