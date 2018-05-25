Cleveland Metroparks Have Adorable New Addition

May 25, 2018
Leopard Cubs

This summer just got a little more adorable!

All thanks to the three snow leopard cubs that were just born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

Snow leopards are an "at-rish" species, with only around 7,000 remaining in the wild. At one point, they were on the endangered species list.

The cubs will be moved to the Asian Highlands exhibit later this summer.

