Cleveland Metroparks Have Adorable New Addition

This summer just got a little more adorable!

All thanks to the three snow leopard cubs that were just born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

They're purrrrrfect! The @UHRainbowBabies Zoo Babies Program in partnership with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo celebrates the birth of the snow leopard cub triplets https://t.co/JC9HGRMnug -- #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/oV50ohJ7L0 — Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) May 24, 2018

Snow leopards are an "at-rish" species, with only around 7,000 remaining in the wild. At one point, they were on the endangered species list.

The cubs will be moved to the Asian Highlands exhibit later this summer.