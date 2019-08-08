New Muni Lot Rules Go Into Effect Today

Cleveland's most famous tailgate spot is tighting its leash, and adding some new rules in preperation for the new season.

Heres the comprehensive list of all the Muni Lot Rules so you dont

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces

No in & out privileges

All litter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot).

In addition its going $25 per parking space, for todays preseason game (and all Thursday games), the eastern portion of the lot will open at noon with the west opening at 5 PM.

For weekend non-primetime games, the lot will open at 7am.