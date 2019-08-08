New Muni Lot Rules Go Into Effect Today
What are the rules?
August 8, 2019
Cleveland's most famous tailgate spot is tighting its leash, and adding some new rules in preperation for the new season.
Heres the comprehensive list of all the Muni Lot Rules so you dont
- No open pit fires
- Propane grills only (No charcoal)
- No alcohol
- Saving spaces prohibited
- Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces
- No in & out privileges
- All litter must be dispensed in trash containers
- Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated
- Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited
- No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot).
In addition its going $25 per parking space, for todays preseason game (and all Thursday games), the eastern portion of the lot will open at noon with the west opening at 5 PM.
For weekend non-primetime games, the lot will open at 7am.