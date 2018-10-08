Cleveland Police Roast NFL Officials After Browns Win

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Browns'. Close games, bad calls, and a lot of heart break.

But the Browns' finally overcame the obstacles and pulled off a 12-9 overtime win against the Ravens.

Everyone in Cleveland felt a bit of relief, incuding the Cleveland Police.

This comes a week after the Cleveland police issued a "robbery warrant" from their game against Oakland.

Robbery warrant issued for tonight’s @Browns game @NFL “officials”.



Ok. We can’t do that. Just sayin’. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 1, 2018

Could the Cleveland police be our new favorite Twitter account?