Cleveland Police Roast NFL Officials After Browns Win
They're not wrong!
October 8, 2018
It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Browns'. Close games, bad calls, and a lot of heart break.
But the Browns' finally overcame the obstacles and pulled off a 12-9 overtime win against the Ravens.
Everyone in Cleveland felt a bit of relief, incuding the Cleveland Police.
The #Browns beat the Ravens and the Zebras!!!! #GoBrowns #CLE— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 7, 2018
This comes a week after the Cleveland police issued a "robbery warrant" from their game against Oakland.
Robbery warrant issued for tonight’s @Browns game @NFL “officials”.— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 1, 2018
Ok. We can’t do that. Just sayin’.
Could the Cleveland police be our new favorite Twitter account?