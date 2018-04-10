Money

Dreamstime

Cleveland Rained Money Yesterday On I-71

April 10, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

By Paul Laux

No matter how long you spend in school for meteorology, there is no way you could have ever predicted rain in Cleveland.

So, there was actually money raining down I-71 in Cleveland yesterday, and still people aren't sure why.

Suddenly on Monday, near W. 25th, reports came in of $100 bills flying out of the passenger window of a car driving on the highway, and people stopped to pick it up.

There is still no information as to why this happened, but hopefully details come in soon.

Tags: 
Money
west 25th
i-71
READ MORE READ LESS