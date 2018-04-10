Cleveland Rained Money Yesterday On I-71

By Paul Laux

No matter how long you spend in school for meteorology, there is no way you could have ever predicted rain in Cleveland.

So, there was actually money raining down I-71 in Cleveland yesterday, and still people aren't sure why.

CLE ~ Disturbance - I71S just before on ramp for W25 - rpt of people stopping to pick up $100 bills blowing in the breeze everywhere — NE Ohio Scanner (@NEO_Scan) April 9, 2018

Suddenly on Monday, near W. 25th, reports came in of $100 bills flying out of the passenger window of a car driving on the highway, and people stopped to pick it up.

There is still no information as to why this happened, but hopefully details come in soon.