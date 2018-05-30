Cleveland Ranked The 9th "Best City For Basketball Fans"

OK, let's be clear: Cleveland is defintely #1. In all things basketball.

We have the number one player, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the NBA Finals right now.

But this survey was about more than those super important things.

It was made up of 21 categories, including "the performance level of each city’s NBA and NCAA Division 1 basketball teams to ticket prices to stadium accessibility."

Truthfully, parking is a nightmare downtown, but hopefully that didn't knock us down too far on the list. Cleveland came in as the 9th best city for basketball fans (for large cities.)

See it for yourself here!