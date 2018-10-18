Cleveland Unveils the New Guardian Banner!

Yesterday was a big day for Cleveland! Not only was it the first Cleveland Cavaliers game of the 2018-201819 season, but it was the day Cleveland unveiled their new 110 feet by 210 feet Guardians of Traffic banner.

The Sherwin-Williams headquarters building once again features a banner, this time representing the fans of Cleveland. The banner sports one of the eight "Guardians of Traffic" in mosaic, with the words "ALL FOR THE LAND" appearing next to it.

The Guardian mosaic is made up of photographs that were submitted by Clevelanders.

The banner also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers' logo and the popular Destination Cleveland logo.

Even though the banner is meant to pay homage to the fans, some people still think it should feature the next "King" of Cleveland.

just put Baker up there and lets move on. — Max Meyerson (@CleMeyerson) October 17, 2018

Should have had Frankie , Baker and Sexton on a banner ....New Cleveland .... — Double D (@dsquare77) October 17, 2018

The new banner replaces the Lebron James banner, which came down after James announced his departure for Los Angeles in July.

