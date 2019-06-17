Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Are Over

In new celebrity breakup news, actress Dakota Johnson and singer Chris Martin have called it quits.

The split comes as a bit of a surprise. Back in September, Johnson said she was “very happy” with Martin, and in December, there were rumors that they were about to get engaged.

So what happened? To be honest... no one really seems to know. A source close to the couple told The Sun, “Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together,” the friend says. “But now he says they have gone their separate ways.”