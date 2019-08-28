Dancing Weather Man To Join The Jeremiah Show Thursday!

Turn on your radio, tell Alexa to "Play Q104" and open those RADIO.COM apps tomorrow (8/29) at 8am because The Jeremiah Show will be interviewing the dancing, weather telling, belly-laugh inducing Nick Kosir from FOX 46 live on-air.

If the name doesn't ring a bell at first, his moves certainly will.

Kosir most recently introduced our boy Lil Nas X at the 2019 VMAs and he's gonna tell the gang all about it. We're hoping he gives Jeremiah and Jack some dancing pointers too... they really need some help! Luckily Morgan is already good to go!

