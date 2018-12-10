Demi Lovato And Henry Levy Pack On PDA At Dinner Date

Things could be heating up between pop star Demi Lovato and her sober companion and fashion designer, Henry Levy.

The two were spotted outside of Nobu restaurant in Malibu getting pretty cozy, holding hands, kissing, and being affectionate towards each other.

Demi Lovato shows major PDA with designer Henry Levy after their dinner date in Malibu, California. (via E! News) pic.twitter.com/luogAnxXng — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) December 9, 2018

Contrary to the pictures, insiders say that Demi is primarliy focused on her recovery, and her dating life is 100% taking a back seat.

"Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henry is good energy for her," the insider had said. "They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health.

According to E News, second insider says, "She is taking it slowly and getting back to life one day at a time," the second source added. "She's not rushing to figure out where she's going to live permanently."