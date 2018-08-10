Demi Lovato Has Canceled Tell Me You Love Me Tour

Demi Lovato has canceled the rest of her "Tell Me You Love Me" tour after reportedly entering rehab. Demi was set to play in Mexico and South America in September and November, but will focus on her health and recovery instead. She'll reportedly will be entering a live-in rehab facility and while it is unclear how long she will stay, it sounds like she will be taking all the time that she needs.

The tour cancelation isn't that surprising to most. Demi spoke out via Instagram about how serious she will take her recovery.

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery."