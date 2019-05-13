Demi Lovato Gets New Manager

Demi Lovato is ready to get back out there. She shared some big news over the weekend that she has a new manager! The singer revealed on Instagram that she’s now being managed by Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

“Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!,” she shares. “Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!!"

She adds, "Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!”

