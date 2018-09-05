Demi Lovato Is Selling The Hollywood Home She Overdosed In

Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home is up for sale less than two months after her overdose.

According to the listing on Zillow, the 4 bed, 6 bath home is going for $9,495,000. The home has "unobstructed views from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean on over an acre of land."

There is no doubt this house is emaculate, but it seems that Demi is so focused on getting healthy and proving to herself, and her fans, that she can do it, that she's willing to leave it behind.

Before her relapse, Demi had recently celebrated 6 years sober. In her documentary "Simply Complicated," Demi was excited to be living on her own, in this home, for the first time in her life.

Demi broke her silence on her overdose on August 5, saying, "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. tTime to heal and to focus on my sobriety and the road to recovery."

She promised her family, friends and fans, "I will keep fighting."