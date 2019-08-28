Destination Cleveland Reports Record-Breaking Year

Destination Cleveland has reported a record-breaking year.

The destination marketing and management organization for Cuyahoga County, announced Tuesday that 19.2 million people visited Cuyahoga County in 2018.

That is a 3.9% increase over 2017.

“Five years after being launched, the Cleveland brand continues to deliver on what it was designed to do – help change perceptions and attract visitors to Cleveland; that success is helping Destination Cleveland in its effort to establish Cleveland as a destination city,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO, Destination Cleveland.

“Once people come to Cleveland their perceptions continue to change for the better, and there is a greater chance that they would be more open to thinking of Cleveland as a place to live, work or invest. We need to take advantage of the growing number of travelers to Cuyahoga County and harness the power of the visitor to create long-term investments in the region.”