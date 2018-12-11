Did Baker Mayfield Throw Shade At Browns Fans?

The city of Cleveland hasn't been this excited about a Browns season in quite some time. While the Browns have improved their record to 5-7-1, rookie quarterback and Browns star, Baker Mayfield, has called for more fan support.

“We would love to have more fan support,” Mayfield said after Sunday’s win against the Carolina Panthers. “Today was cold, I get it, but having more people, especially at our last home game coming up, we would love to have more people in the stands cheering for us because we feed off of the energy.”

Baker Mayfield at the podium https://t.co/rReE1RAzzi — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 9, 2018

According to NFL statistics, Cleveland ranks No. 19 for 2018 attendance at homes games, with having around 65,000 fans in attendance per game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The final game at FirstEnergy stadium is Sunday, December 23rd against the Cincinnati Bengals. We will see if Baker's comments make a difference.