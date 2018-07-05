Discolored Water Reported By Cleveland West Siders

Residents on the West Side of Cleveland may be expereincing some discolored water.

And although, yes, that is gross, utility company officials say it is no cause for concern.

Does that alone not put your mind at ease? Yeah, me neither. Apparently a very scientific reason the water could be discolored is because of a change in the direction of flow through the city's water mains.

The change in direction can stir up sediments that have settled at the bottom of the mains, according to Cleveland Water.

Does the make you want to go clean out your fish tank?