Disney And Target Are Teaming Up To Take Over The World And Our Wallets

Target announced Sunday evening that it will be opening dozens of Disney stores within its own stores within the next year.

Starting in early October, ahead of the holiday season, 25 Disney stores will open at certain Target stores across the country, in cities including Philadelphia, Denver and Chicago.

Target will also be opening a small-format store right near the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, in 2021, the companies said.

“Disney is among our largest and most admired [brand] relationships,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said on a call with members of the media. “We have spent a lot of time thinking about how to grow.”

The mini Disney stores will be located next to kids clothing and the existing toy aisles in Target stores.

Each store is expected to hold more than 450 items in prices ranigng from $2 to $200.