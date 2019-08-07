Disney Announces Mega Streaming Bundle

The House of Mouse announced the streaming mega deal that could break the internet.

During a investor call today, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced to investors that you will be able to get a bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all together for the price of 12.99. Thats right, you can get all your Sports , Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animated classics, Pixar, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, South Park, Handmaids Tales, and much much more. All for 12.99.

As of right now you could get Hulu (with ads) for 5.99 and ESPN+ (which offers live sports, ESPN original content like 30 for 30's, and ESPN+ original content) for 4.99. So right now if you're subscribed to both of those, you could add on all Disney movies and exclusive content, including Star Wars and Marvel for an additional 2 dollars.

No exact date for when this bundle will be available but its fair to assume it will be available on, or just after the launch of Disney+ on November 12th.