Disney's Cotton Candy Pineapples Look Amazing
Dream Come True!
Disney is full of surprises and excitement. This newest one takes it to a whole new level: the biggest cotton candy pineapple you have ever seen.
If you've seen them before, these ones are even bigger and better. Notice the pineapple details, the sweet little umbrella, and even the pineapple top!
They'll cost $8 at Downtown Disney's Cotton Candy Creations.
When @disneyhungry and I walked up to Cotton Candy Creations in Downtown Disney to get a Pineapple Cotton Candy, we were told it is an “experience”. -- The Pineapple is made fresh to order and the process is pretty entertaining to watch. I love the golden “Pixie” glitter sprinkled all over the massive pineapple, to top it off it is adorned with an umbrella ($8). So tropical!! The cotton candy itself is vanilla flavored, not pineapple. According to the girls running the cart, pineapple cotton candy is available after 4 pm on weekdays and after 2 pm on weekends. Go get your experience on! ------⛱----☀️ . . @disneyland @cottoncandycreationsca #cottoncandycreations #downtowndisney #downtowndisneydistrict #dtd #cottoncandy #pinapple
A post shared by Kristen Mattern (@firstcomesdisney) on