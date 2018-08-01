New Law Will Fine $100 For Distracted Driving

We all know not to text and drive, but the texting and driving ban will greatly expand this October to a new law, which includes any form of "distracted driving."

The new law will add a $100 fine for distracted driving, which includes talking on the phone, applying makeup, or anything else that distracts you from the road.

Proponents of the new law say it's going to make our roads safer, faster.

The law will go into effect at the end of October.