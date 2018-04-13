Dogs May Soon Be Allowed On Restaurant Patios In Ohio

By Paul Laux

Looking forward to summer? Well here's one more thing, dogs may soon be allowed on restaurant patios!

More fun, more pets.

This is all thanks to a bill that is currently working its way through the Ohio courts, and if passed would allow dogs on patios, with a few rules.

Like how the staff aren't allowed to touch them, since they prepare food.

Currently, all dogs are banned from restaurants (except service animials), however Cleveland tends to be very lenient with enforcing it. If passed, this would make it totally A-OK.

Proposed Ohio Bills Would Finally Allow Dogs on Restaurant Patios - Cleveland Scene Weekly https://t.co/NydmWWaUrG - #UK #dog — UK Dog News (@UKDogNews) August 22, 2017

Currently the bill has a lot of support, since it already happens quite often.