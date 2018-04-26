Double Dare

"Double Dare" Is Coming Back To Nickelodeon

April 26, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
By Paul Laux

Did you ever want to get slimmed on the game "Double Dare"?

Well now you can again!

With all of the classic and nostalgic shows like Roseanne coming back, Nickelodeon thought it would be the perfect time to bring back one of the most popular game-shows they had during the 90s.

No dates, or hosts, have been confirmed, though it will for sure be making an appearance soon.

