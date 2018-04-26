"Double Dare" Is Coming Back To Nickelodeon

By Paul Laux

Did you ever want to get slimmed on the game "Double Dare"?

Well now you can again!

With all of the classic and nostalgic shows like Roseanne coming back, Nickelodeon thought it would be the perfect time to bring back one of the most popular game-shows they had during the 90s.

Nickelodeon is reviving trivia game show "Double Dare" for a new generation of kids to compete in messy physical challenges. Who knows, maybe the human hamster wheel and giant gunk-filled nose will make a return. https://t.co/BIBm2Hdh7T pic.twitter.com/jKsu8Di0lu — CNN (@CNN) April 26, 2018

No dates, or hosts, have been confirmed, though it will for sure be making an appearance soon.