Double Dare Is Coming To Cleveland!

We were all excited when a reboot of Double Dare made it's way back to our televisions and hearts.

But this time ... the ORIGINAL Double Dare crew is coming back to Cleveland. And YOU could comepete! Host Marc Summers and his sidekick Robin Russo will be at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theater on November 11.

Double Dare Live will feature two teams made up of random selected audience members.

Teams will compete to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and facing the legendary obstacle course, just like the original show.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.

Who wants to go!?