Double Dare Reboot Has Named Their New Host

By Paul Laux

"Double Dare" is having a reboot, and we couldn't be more excited! The new host has been choosen as well, and it's not the classic Marc Summers.

Instead, YouTube star Liza Koshy will be taking the helms as the new host.

Say hello to your new Double Dare host, Liza Koshy! https://t.co/7e4bPMf4iP — E! News (@enews) May 22, 2018

Along with millions of YouTube views, she has also starred on shows on MTV.

Marc Summers WILL be apart of the show...but only as a commentator.

The new show will kick off June 25h, at 8pm.