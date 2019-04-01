Headed Downtown? Here's Everything You Need To Know For Opening Day

It's the (cold) moment we've all been waiting for! Opening Day in Cleveland has finally arrived. Your Cleveland Indians will play the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field at 4:10 pm. As I'm sure you could imagine, there will be tons of parking restrictions and increased rates today. So here's your guide to navigating opening day.

Parking restrictions

Parking restrictions will be in effect from noon to midnight today. Restrictions will be in effect for the following streets:

■ West Huron Road from

West Superior Avenue to Ontario Street.

■ Huron Road from Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue.

■ East Fourth Street from

Prospect Avenue to Huron Road.

■ East Ninth Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue.

■ Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street.

■ Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East Ninth Street.

Police directing traffic

In addition to the parking restrictions that are intended to ease congestions, Cleveland will have police officers directing traffic at key intersections to help maintain traffic flow.

Public transit

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will offer an all-day pass for $5.50. The passes can be purchased via RTA's mobile ticketing app. Special round-trip tickets will be offered for $5 at RTA's Brookpark, Puritas, Triskett and West 117th Street stations, as well as at the Tower City Station.

Enjoy the day Tribe fans and be safe!