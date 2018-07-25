Parking Restrictions For Tonight's Beyonce, Jay-Z Concert

Tonight's the night, Cleveland! Beyonce and Jay-Z will be rocking out at First Energy Stadium, and while the concert starts at 7:30 pm, you can expect some earlier parking restrictions if you are headed downtown.

According to Fox 8, here are the "no parking rules" for the day.

3 p.m. through 1 a.m. on Erieside (both sides) from East 9th, around the stadium, to West 3rd.

4 p.m. through 1 a.m. for both sides of East 9th from Route 2 to Carnegie, for both sides of Lakeside from East 9th to West 6th and for both sides of West 3rd from Erieside to West Superior.

East 9th will be closed at Lakeside during the entire concert.

West 3rd will be closed at Lakeside during the entire concert.

No one will be allowed to wait outside on the streets around the stadium during the end of the concert, and Cleveland Police are asking that all pickups for the concert are done on Lakeside Avenue between East 9th and West 3rd.