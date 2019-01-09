OSU Quarterback Is Saying Goodbye, Preparing For NFL Draft

Not too surprising but definitely sad for us Ohio State fans, OSU quarterbak Dwayne Haskins has declared that he will be entering the NFL draft this year.

The Ohio State standout finished his final season in Columbus with 50 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions, an 13-1 record, and was a Heisman trophy finalist.

Even though I didn’t get a chance to play in the cfb playoff, best believe ima win a super bowl... ✌️ — Dwayne Haskins, Jr-- (@dh_simba7) January 8, 2019

Haskins is predicted to be the first quarterback drafted in the 2019 NFL draft. According to his father, Dwayne Sr, "He is built for this moment."

"He is an alpha male of alpha males. He doesn't overwhelm you or try to manipulate you to believe in what he does. He will say two or three words and then he goes out and represents it. Then you follow him and you want to respond to him. He doesn't need to kick over a Gatorade cooler. Doesn't need to throw his helmet down. If you watch his mannerisms when he quarterbacks, it's with confidence. He has been around it. He has NFL friends that mentor him. He is not your average college football player. He does not get overwhelmed. He is emotionally intelligent. He is built for this moment."