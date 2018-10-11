Dyson's newest styling tool that you won't want to live without!

Say goodbye to bad hair days with Dyson's latest styling product, the Dyson Airwrap Styler. What is that you ask? The latest and safest way to curl your hair! The product sends direct airflow out of 6 different slots on the surface of the of the barrel.

This wraps your hair around the ceramic plates on the barrel and can either warm or cool your hair.

Pretty much this means you can now curl your hair every day and not have to worry about major damange to it.

Great news if you dye your hair a lot! You can also style your hair while wet since the device uses air to create the curls and dry hair.

Check out all the cool things the Dyson Airwrap Styler can do in the video below.

The device also comes with multipule attachments so you can do more than just curl! Some of the attachments include a pre-styling dryer, a soft smoothing brush, an airwrap barrel, a firm smoothing brush, and a round volumizing brush

You can get the Dyson Airwrap Volume and Shape package for the small price of $499.99... Ok, you may need to dip into your piggy bank for that one.