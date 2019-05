Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber dropped a creative video for their latest collaboration, “I Don’t Care.”

Video of Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care [Official Video]

The video has both Ed and Justin performing in front of a green screen, dropping them a variety of locations and scenarios, often times with them wearing bizarre outfits, including panda, bear hippopotamus and ice cream suits, cowboy chaps and more.

Can't say I'm mad about it.