Ed Sheeran STRONGLY Suggests He's Already Married
How did he keep that under wraps!?
August 29, 2018
There has been a lot of "he said, she said" regarding the fact that Ed Sheeran may have already gotten married.
But take it from the man himself! Ed Sheeran STRONGLY suggests that he'd tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn in this interview with Access on Monday.
Just to clarify, the interviewer even asked "How did you sneak that one?"
Ed responded: "Well I never do anything too public anyway."
Ed and Cherry have been dating since 2015 after they met in school.
The two announed their engagement back in January.
Who's ready to see which song Ed sings to her on their wedding day?