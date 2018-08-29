Ed Sheeran STRONGLY Suggests He's Already Married

There has been a lot of "he said, she said" regarding the fact that Ed Sheeran may have already gotten married.

But take it from the man himself! Ed Sheeran STRONGLY suggests that he'd tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn in this interview with Access on Monday.

Video of Is Ed Sheeran Married?! &#039;Perfect&#039; Singer Strongly Hints He &amp; Cherry Seaborn Have Tied The Knot

Just to clarify, the interviewer even asked "How did you sneak that one?"

Ed responded: "Well I never do anything too public anyway."

Ed and Cherry have been dating since 2015 after they met in school.

The two announed their engagement back in January.

Who's ready to see which song Ed sings to her on their wedding day?