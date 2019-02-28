Ed Sheeran Reportedly Married Cherry Seaborn In December

Ed Sheeran is officially off the market. Reportedly, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn tied the knot just before Christmas at the superstar's English country estate in Suffolk.

The Sun reports that the ceremony was very small and intimate, with about 40 friends and family members in attendance. Some celebrity guests included Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, and John Mayer.

"It was very quiet – just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest," a source told the outlet. "He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding. Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it."

Ed proposed to longtime girlfriend in 2017.

Both Ed and Cherry have kept their lips sealed on the marriage news, and haven't confirmed or denied the reports.