Ed Sheeran Reveals Guests On Upcoming Album

Ed Sheeran is getting ready to drop his new album "Collaborations." We have gotten a taste of which A list artists Ed was working with.. like Justin Bieber on "I Dont' Care" and Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock on "Cross Me." But who else is Ed collaborating with? Thanks to Instagram, we now know.

Album guests include Camila Cabello and Cardi B, Khalid, Travis Scott, Chris Stapleton (on the song with Bruno), Eminem and 50 Cent, Ella Mai, Stormzy, Yerba, Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.

The caption reads, "“Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me,” Ed shares on Insta. “No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do.”

"Collaborations" drops July 12th.