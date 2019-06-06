Ed Sheeran Teams With Heinz For Edchup

Ed Sheeran is getting his own line of ketchup.

The singer is a huge ketchup fan, and has teamed up with Heinz very his very own 'Edchup.'

The singer showed off his new Edchup bottle on Instagram, writing, “It's actually real and you’ll be able to get your hands on one very soon #Edchup#KetchupDay#EDxHEINZ#TheDreamThatKeepsOnGiving.

Edchup (which is just normal ketchup) was created basically because Ed asked Heinz for his own plug.

"Yo @heinz I have an idea for a TV ad if you wanna do one, if not I won't be offended, I could never be mad at you,” he wrote next to a photo of himself kissing a bottle of the condiment. “Slide in my DMs or have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x.”

The ketchup can be orderd online for $5, along with $2.50 in shipping charges.