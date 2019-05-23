Ed Sheeran Teases Collaboration Album

Ed Sheeran has been all about the team effort lately.

He already released the collaboration with Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care," and will release release “Cross Me,” featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock tomorrow.

And now he seems to be teasing even more collabs on his Instagram Story.

First, Ed shared a screen grab about his "No. 5 Collaboration Project" EP, which he released in 2011. He followed that up with a note sharing that he was listening to No. 5 now and added, “I’m gonna make another No. 6.”

So far there’s no word on when the new collaborations project is coming out. But we can only hope!