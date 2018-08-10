Edgewater Beach Ruled Safe For Swimmers

Swimming at Edgewater Beach has been ruled safe ahead of a national triathalon. It's finally safe to dive back into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach after it was closed to swimmers for several days following an overflow of sewage. The latest scare with water quality after heavy rain was enough to make some competitors nervous that the race wouldn't happen.

"Worried because I've been at a lot of races where the swim has gotten cancelled for various reasons," said Mark Kolding, coming from California, "So not having a swim would be disappointing because we spend a lot of time in the water swimming."

Despite the lose call, more than 5,000 people are expected to attend the event this Saturday and Sunday. The USA Triathlon National Championships are set to bring in more than $ 6 million dollars to the city, according to organizers.