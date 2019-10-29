Coming Soon: Elf On A Shelf Cereal

Say what?

It’s not even Halloween, but that Elf on the Shelf is already getting ready for the holidays.

A new Elf on the Shelf cereal is hitting stores soon, featuring sugar cookie-flavored red-and-green stars, mini marshmallows, and edible glitter.

This sweet stuff is based on the “Elf on the Shelf” children’s book and toy scout Elf that comes to “spy” on kids to report back to Santa if they’ve been naughty or nice.

The Elf on The Shelf cereal will be available exclusively at Walmart starting in early November

