Coming Soon: Elf On A Shelf Cereal

It’s not even Halloween, but that Elf on the Shelf is already getting ready for the holidays.

A new Elf on the Shelf cereal is hitting stores soon, featuring sugar cookie-flavored red-and-green stars, mini marshmallows, and edible glitter.

This sweet stuff is based on the “Elf on the Shelf” children’s book and toy scout Elf that comes to “spy” on kids to report back to Santa if they’ve been naughty or nice.

The Elf on The Shelf cereal will be available exclusively at Walmart starting in early November

New Sugar Cookie cereal with Marshmallows (that happens to have Elf on the Shelf branding) will be out very soon in the US! It's already out in Canada. A resounding yay for sugar cookie cereal and a quick dash to hide under my bed for the creepy doll. https://t.co/naH8NZizBL pic.twitter.com/T6Bfn4ul01 — Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) October 19, 2019