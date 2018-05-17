Euclid Man Named "America's Favorite Crossing Guard"

May 17, 2018
By Paul Laux

Sometimes, there are people in your life that you'll never forget. It can be a mentor, or sometimes it can be someone you see every day who simply just puts a smile on your face. To America, the later is crossing guard, Frank Macuga, who was presented with an award for being "America's Favorite Crossing Guard."

5th grader Kiemari Beidleman says, "And he tells us to have blessed days and good days at school."

Macuga has been a crossing guard for 14 years in Euclid, after 40 years as a math teacher.

And by America, we mean it. He got over 12,000 votes nationaly to get the award.

Congrats, Frank!

