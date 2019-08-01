Tax Free Weekend Starts This Friday!

Tax Free weekend is almost here! Just in time to get all of your back-to-school shopping done.

Midnight on Friday begins the three-day Sales Tax Holiday. There will be no state or local sales or use tax on school and teaching materials that cost up to $20 per item. The tax exemption also applies to clothing less than $75.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from the state’s 5.75 percent sales tax:

Clothing less than $75 per item

School supplies less than $20 per item

School instructional material less than $20 per item

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Get out there and get some good deals!