Facebook Will Soon Let You Block Spoilers
"Keyword Snooze" could work for news stories, too
June 28, 2018
Spoilers are the worst! Good thing Facebook is trying to get rid of them with the new "Keyword Snooze" feature they're testing out.
This will work for so many things: TV shows, movies, sports results, or even posts from family and friends you'd rather not have in your feed. What's best for family and friends is that you can block specific content without unfollowing or unfriending someone. The snooze is also temporary, so you can turn it on and off as needed.
To snooze a keyword on Facebook, users first have to find a post that that includes it. Not ideal if you're about to get a spoiler in the very post you need to look at. https://t.co/4Wk4R2L3nx— We are Social Media (@WeRSM) June 28, 2018