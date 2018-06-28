Facebook Will Soon Let You Block Spoilers

Spoilers are the worst! Good thing Facebook is trying to get rid of them with the new "Keyword Snooze" feature they're testing out.

This will work for so many things: TV shows, movies, sports results, or even posts from family and friends you'd rather not have in your feed. What's best for family and friends is that you can block specific content without unfollowing or unfriending someone. The snooze is also temporary, so you can turn it on and off as needed.