Facebook Will Soon Let You Block Spoilers

"Keyword Snooze" could work for news stories, too

June 28, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

Spoilers are the worst! Good thing Facebook is trying to get rid of them with the new "Keyword Snooze" feature they're testing out. 

This will work for so many things: TV shows, movies, sports results, or even posts from family and friends you'd rather not have in your feed.  What's best for family and friends is that you can block specific content without unfollowing or unfriending someone. The snooze is also temporary, so you can turn it on and off as needed.

Tags: 
Facebook

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Yappy Hour at Hi & Dry Hi and Dry
30 Jun
Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center Community Open House Lakewood Family Health Center
01 Jul
Liberty Fest at Crocker Park Crocker Park
05 Jul
Jesse McCartney - Better With You Tour House of Blues
06 Jul
Yappy Hour at Tommy's Summer Place Tommy's Summer Place
View More Events