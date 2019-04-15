Fan Pens Happy Birthday Note To Baker Mayfield

April 15, 2019
Our beloved Cleveland Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, turned 24 this weekend!

Fans fled to social media to wish the QB a happy birthday, but one fan in particular caught the attention of Mayfield with a hand-written note on the behalf of Cleveland.

The note reads, "Thank you Baker, from Cleveland! You've brough hope and excitement to our city. Happy birthday!!"

I love you Cleveland. Thank you for all the birthday wishes from everybody... and a special thanks to the stranger that did this!

Mayfield posted the note to his Instagram page with the caption reading "I love you Cleveland. Thank you for all the birthday wishes from everybody... and a special thanks to the stranger that did this!"

