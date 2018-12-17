Fans and Friends Concerned After Pete Davidson Posts Alarming Message On Instagram

Fans and friends rushed to Pete Davidson's side this weekend after he posted a seemingly suicidal message on his Instagram story.

The Instagram account, and all of Davidson's other social medias, have since been deleted, but the message read, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

Pete Davidson just posted this alarming message on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RlobyOExtn — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) December 15, 2018

This comes after Davidson defended Kanye West in a tweet battle between himself and Ariana Grande. After Davidson's message was posted, a flood of calls came from fans to the NYPD, where they then did a welfare check on him. After they determined that he was safe, all other questions were referred to NBC, as Jon Cryer tweeted that Davidson was at "SNL," and added, “We are thinking of you, Pete. You are loved.”

He wasn't the only person to reach out to Davidson. Machine Gun Kelly immediately jumped on a plane to see Pete. He said, “Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise. Can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

Friend of Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, also weighed in in Pete's defense. “We can be so insensitive,” she said. “Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action.”

And not to be ignored, Ariana Grande tweeted that she would always be there for Pete.

“Man, I’m so sorry I told a dumb joke. I really didn’t mean any harm. All I want everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately. Please. My God.” She also tweeted to him that she was downstairs – presumably at “Saturday Night Live” – and wasn’t going anywhere. “I know [you> have everyone [you> need and that’s not me, but I’m here, too.”

Her tweets have since been deleted.