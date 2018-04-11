First Money, Now There Is Beer On A Highway

By Paul Laux

Earlier this week, there was money thrown all over I-71 near downtown. No one really knows why, but some people even got out of their car to pick some of it up.

Now, there is BEER on a highway in Pennsylvania. All because a semi-trailer filled with kegs overturned, spilling the beer everywhere.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

RT ABC "Tractor trailer carrying beer fell from a ramp onto a highway in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, spilling kegs full of beer all over the road. Thankfully, no one was injured. https://t.co/FKpO1DLwDz pic.twitter.com/63LEkGMokj" — WLEN Radio (@WLENRADIO1039fm) April 11, 2018

No one pulled over to pick of a keg, either.