First Money, Now There Is Beer On A Highway

April 11, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
By Paul Laux

Earlier this week, there was money thrown all over I-71 near downtown.  No one really knows why, but some people even got out of their car to pick some of it up.

Now, there is BEER on a highway in Pennsylvania.  All because a semi-trailer filled with kegs overturned, spilling the beer everywhere.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

No one pulled over to pick of a keg, either.

