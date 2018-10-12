FirstEnergy Stadium Will Sell "Rally Possum" Plush Toys
Is the rally possum good luck now??
Is it time to embrace the "rally possum?" Well, the Browns are, because they will now sell "rally possum" plush toys at FirstEnergy stadium.
The Browns have won both home games since the opposum's first appearance at FirstEnergy on September 20th.
That's the night the team got its first victory since Dec. 24, 2016.
The @BrownsRally Possum can’t lose. #browns pic.twitter.com/2a68vpDM6w— fox8news (@fox8news) October 7, 2018
And the internet has loved it. The Browns "rally possum" has become something that every Browns fan knows/talks about.
-- Rally Possum sighting at @FEStadium this morning!! -- pic.twitter.com/XNfPMPusIe— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 7, 2018
You know I’ll be there buddy boy! #RallyPossum— Browns Rally Possum (@Browns_Possum) October 11, 2018
Go #Browns! pic.twitter.com/JNBVW5b6tH
I already offered an idea to spruce up the orange helmets. I’m awaiting a response. #rallypossum #browns pic.twitter.com/3NcS30y6G6— Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) October 11, 2018
Humans are weird Part 6— Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) October 10, 2018
I’m honored....but why? #RallyPossum pic.twitter.com/regsgUxhLC
No word on how much the "rally possum" will cost. But how much would you pay for a Browns win?