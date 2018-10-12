FirstEnergy Stadium Will Sell "Rally Possum" Plush Toys

Is it time to embrace the "rally possum?" Well, the Browns are, because they will now sell "rally possum" plush toys at FirstEnergy stadium.

The Browns have won both home games since the opposum's first appearance at FirstEnergy on September 20th.

That's the night the team got its first victory since Dec. 24, 2016.

And the internet has loved it. The Browns "rally possum" has become something that every Browns fan knows/talks about.

I already offered an idea to spruce up the orange helmets. I’m awaiting a response. #rallypossum #browns pic.twitter.com/3NcS30y6G6 — Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) October 11, 2018

I’m honored....but why? #RallyPossum pic.twitter.com/regsgUxhLC — Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) October 10, 2018

No word on how much the "rally possum" will cost. But how much would you pay for a Browns win?