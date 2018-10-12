FirstEnergy Stadium Will Sell "Rally Possum" Plush Toys

Is the rally possum good luck now??

October 12, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

Local
Sports
The Jeremiah Show

Is it time to embrace the "rally possum?" Well, the Browns are, because they will now sell "rally possum" plush toys at FirstEnergy stadium.

The Browns have won both home games since the opposum's first appearance at FirstEnergy on September 20th.

That's the night the team got its first victory since Dec. 24, 2016.

And the internet has loved it. The Browns "rally possum" has become something that every Browns fan knows/talks about. 

No word on how much the "rally possum" will cost. But how much would you pay for a Browns win?

Cleveland Browns
Rally Possum