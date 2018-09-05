Flats East Bank Adding Movie Theater, Retail, And Restaurants

It's safe to say the Flats have become one of the best parts of Cleveland lately.

Between the beautiful scenic views, endless restaurants and entertainment, it is the perfect place to spend your Cleveland weekends.

And it's about to get even better, because the next developmental stage of the Flats include adding more river-front restaurants, retail, apartments and a state of the art movie theater.

"This is really a city within a city and hopefully if the demand continues as it has, we'll have over 2, 3-thousand people living on this site,” said he brains behind all the renovations, Scott Wolstein.

According to Fox 8, the new development will set to open in late September 2019 and be completed in 2020.