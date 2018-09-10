Fans Want To Know... Do They Get Free Bud Light For A Tie?

Bud Light made a pretty big commitment to Browns fans. After the team's first win, fans would get a free Bud Light. So yesterday proposed an interesting question. Does a tie count as a win? Should the fans get their free dirnk for not losing!?

We need an official ruling on the #BudLightVictoryFridgein case of a tie? @ThomaHawkShow — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 9, 2018

Browns fans should at least get a fridge full of free Natty Lights for a tie — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) September 9, 2018

But, unfortunately, no free Bud Light for a tie.

Cleveland. You fought hard. Unfortunately, the #BrownsVictoryFridge only opens with a W. But after that game, we doubt they'll stay locked for long. — Bud Light (@budlight) September 9, 2018

Until next time, go Browns.