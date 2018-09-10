Fans Want To Know... Do They Get Free Bud Light For A Tie?
It's a good question!
September 10, 2018
Bud Light made a pretty big commitment to Browns fans. After the team's first win, fans would get a free Bud Light. So yesterday proposed an interesting question. Does a tie count as a win? Should the fans get their free dirnk for not losing!?
#BrownsvsSteelers pic.twitter.com/Xy6hIRazvr— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 9, 2018
We need an official ruling on the #BudLightVictoryFridgein case of a tie? @ThomaHawkShow— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 9, 2018
Browns fans should at least get a fridge full of free Natty Lights for a tie— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) September 9, 2018
But, unfortunately, no free Bud Light for a tie.
Cleveland. You fought hard. Unfortunately, the #BrownsVictoryFridge only opens with a W. But after that game, we doubt they'll stay locked for long.— Bud Light (@budlight) September 9, 2018
Until next time, go Browns.