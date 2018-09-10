Fans Want To Know... Do They Get Free Bud Light For A Tie?

It's a good question!

September 10, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

Bud Light made a pretty big commitment to Browns fans. After the team's first win, fans would get a free Bud Light. So yesterday proposed an interesting question. Does a tie count as a win? Should the fans get their free dirnk for not losing!? 

But, unfortunately, no free Bud Light for a tie.

Until next time, go Browns.

