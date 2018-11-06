Free Food Deals For Voters

You should vote. Everyone should vote.

Not only because it is your right, but because you can get free food from it!

Make sure you keep your "I Voted" sticker on when you show up to these places for your freebies.

Shake Shack - free fries with any purchase, use " ivoted " discount on app.

" discount on app. Potbelly Sandwhich Shop - free cookies with any purchase.

Blaze Pizza - When you order online or through the Blaze Pizza app, free delivery by DoorDash.

So go out and cast your vote.

Then get french fries, cookies, and pizza.

You deserve it!