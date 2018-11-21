Free Holiday Meals Around Cleveland

It's a time to give thanks for all the blessings you have this holiday season. And it's a time to give back to the community. Here are some of the places you can get a free holiday meal.

Today: Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center, 1736 Superior Ave., Cleveland. Serving breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at noon. 216-781-8262, ext. 2

Today: The Salvation Army East Cleveland, 1507 Doan Ave., East Cleveland. Serving lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Today: Temple Baptist Church, 1862 Noble Road, East Cleveland. Hot meals from 1 to 3 p.m.

Today: CACC 3 serving at the Salvation Army, 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland. Serving dinner at 5 p.m. 440729-1950.

Today: East Shore Church's Soup's On, 23002 Lake Shore Blvd., Euclid. Serving dinner from 5 to 6 p.m.

Today: Faith Community Center, 2355 East 55th St., Cleveland. Serving lunch from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. 216881-8816.

And many more options throughout the weekend if you can't make it out today. See the full list here.